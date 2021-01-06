Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)’s share price fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $25.99. 4,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 212,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 63,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,223,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter.

