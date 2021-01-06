Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

NUVCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Nuvei in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nuvei stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

