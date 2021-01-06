NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $0.99. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 1,713,108 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVA. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.32.

Get NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$105.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.