NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.16.

OTCMKTS NUVSF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,802. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

