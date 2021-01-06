NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,020 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $536.19 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $528.57 and a 200 day moving average of $491.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total value of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,494 shares of company stock worth $31,088,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.84.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.