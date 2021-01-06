NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s share price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $503.44 and last traded at $504.58. 14,373,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 12,174,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $536.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. New Street Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.21. The company has a market capitalization of $312.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,494 shares of company stock valued at $31,088,707 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,024,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,196 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,433 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

