O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on OI. ValuEngine upgraded O-I Glass from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub raised O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,338. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.80. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in O-I Glass by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 788,293 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 11.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 15.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 99,482 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 132,740 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in O-I Glass by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 425,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 58,567 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.