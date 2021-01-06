Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Oak Street Health stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. 250,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,956. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,796,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth $358,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

