Ocean Protocol Hits Market Cap of $193.93 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $193.93 million and approximately $56.73 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00026998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00115299 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.56 or 0.00496360 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00049706 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00238712 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015979 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol's launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol's total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol's official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol's official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

