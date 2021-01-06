Ocean Protocol Price Tops $0.46 (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $193.61 million and approximately $74.78 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00257112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00518773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00257060 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017048 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.