OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Shares Down 1.2%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 69,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 108,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.