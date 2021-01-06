OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.61 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $19.13 million and $1.61 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoFi token can now be purchased for approximately $33.54 or 0.00096366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00120176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00256676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00509950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016995 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,312 tokens. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OctoFi

OctoFi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

