OctoFi (OCTO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.50 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One OctoFi token can now be bought for about $33.29 or 0.00088636 BTC on exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $18.99 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00488977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00237463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016000 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,364 tokens. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

OctoFi Token Trading

OctoFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

