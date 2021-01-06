Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) Trading 0.9% Higher

Octopus Titan VCT (OTV2.L) (LON:OTV2) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 85.30 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.30 ($1.11). 232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 81.76. The stock has a market cap of £916.99 million and a PE ratio of 12.36.

In other news, insider Tom Leader acquired 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,346.24 ($6,984.90). Also, insider Jane O’Riordan acquired 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £778.75 ($1,017.44). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 38,534 shares of company stock worth $3,532,689.

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

