ODEM (ODE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.39 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, ODEM has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One ODEM token can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $2,370.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00045253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00307307 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00032173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.98 or 0.02889180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM (CRYPTO:ODE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The official message board for ODEM is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

