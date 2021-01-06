Odyssey Price Up 9.8% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $203,353.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00117584 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00211653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00498185 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00049802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00249495 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.