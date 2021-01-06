Offshift (XFT) Trading Up 51% Over Last Week

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00004240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 51% higher against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.83 million and $122,639.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,084.33 or 0.99698529 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017779 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00010504 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000159 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00063823 BTC.

About Offshift

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.