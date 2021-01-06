OIN Finance (OIN) Price Tops $0.0698

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded up 64.5% against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $288,775.10 and approximately $297,944.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00028118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00116546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00209784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.41 or 0.00494523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00049596 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00247414 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016794 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

