OKB (OKB) Price Hits $7.52

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $450.96 million and approximately $194.76 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB token can currently be purchased for $7.52 or 0.00021492 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00048572 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00334488 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $973.42 or 0.02783434 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.