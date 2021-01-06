OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) Trading 2.3% Higher

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO.L) (LON:OKYO) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10). 77,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 353,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.63 ($0.10).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9.85. The company has a market capitalization of £52.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.94.

OKYO Pharma Limited Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. Its pre-clinical development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM8, a non-opioid analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

