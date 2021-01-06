Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Trading Up 6.7%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s stock price was up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $17.92. Approximately 2,333,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,285,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ONB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,530,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,221,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 132,449 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $8,549,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 90.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 197,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 178,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

