Olin (NYSE:OLN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.75

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.75 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 6975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $288,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

