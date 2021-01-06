Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 8%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.10 and last traded at $90.86. Approximately 2,128,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,704,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.