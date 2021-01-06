Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Price Up 8%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $92.10 and last traded at $90.86. Approximately 2,128,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,704,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.12.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.94.
The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
