Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.20

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.20 and traded as high as $15.19. Olympic Steel shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 73,931 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on ZEUS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The company has a market cap of $166.57 million, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

