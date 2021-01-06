OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 0.2% This Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00009922 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00240761 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.network . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.