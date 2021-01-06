Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Trading 8.2% Higher

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.63 and last traded at $66.97. Approximately 3,373,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,224,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.44.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $2,018,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

