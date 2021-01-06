On.Live Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. On.Live has a market cap of $252,937.70 and approximately $2.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, On.Live has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.38 or 0.00335208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $954.37 or 0.02725408 BTC.

On.Live Token Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The official website for On.Live is on.live . The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

