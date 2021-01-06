ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

NASDAQ ON opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -830.29, a PEG ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 42,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $1,101,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $219,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,295 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,556 shares of company stock worth $25,710,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $458,495,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 58.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,082,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,818,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 88.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,106,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,913,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $216,682,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $109,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

