Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Down 21.7%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares were down 21.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 67,267,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 122,410,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ONTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.79% and a negative net margin of 11,357.71%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125,117 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 320,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.