Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,880,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,474,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

A number of analysts have commented on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 778.45% and a negative return on equity of 147.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

