OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.35

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.35 and last traded at $49.57, with a volume of 1796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.51.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of OneMain from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.35.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 52.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

