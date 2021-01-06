Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $32,354.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Open Platform alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00243686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00503343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00248074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Open Platform Token Profile

Open Platform’s genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.