Open Predict Token Market Capitalization Achieves $702,830.89 (OPT)

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Open Predict Token token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002032 BTC on major exchanges. Open Predict Token has a market capitalization of $702,830.89 and $304.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

Open Predict Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Predict Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Predict Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.