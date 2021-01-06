Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.28

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.28 and traded as high as $45.81. Open Text shares last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 662,308 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Open Text by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

