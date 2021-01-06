OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.13. 3,738,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 4,171,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of OpGen from $5.00 to $5.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OpGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.55.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 532.22% and a negative return on equity of 181.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OpGen stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of OpGen worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

