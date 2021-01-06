Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of UBER opened at $54.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 89,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,172 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 743,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 221,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 86.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 453,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after purchasing an additional 210,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,260. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

