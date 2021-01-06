Oppenheimer Weighs in on Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Spectrum Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

NYSE SPB opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $79.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $57,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 215.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

