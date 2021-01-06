Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.66. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 15,881 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

