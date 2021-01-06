Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) Trading Up 1.2%

Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV)’s share price was up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $27.89. Approximately 14,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 12,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.56.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:OSCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Opus Small Cap Value Plus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

