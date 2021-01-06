Oranco (OTCMKTS:ORNC) Shares Down 15.9%

Oranco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORNC)’s stock price fell 15.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55.

Oranco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORNC)

Oranco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and wholesaling of alcohol business in China. The company offers Chinese Fenjiu liquor under the Dagangjiu brand name, as well as imported wines. It sells its products through distributors. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in New York, New York.

