Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Reaches $27.17 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Orbs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, ProBit Exchange and Bilaxy. During the last week, Orbs has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $27.17 million and $682,281.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00029214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00120176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00256676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00509950 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.43 or 0.00254097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Orbs Token Trading

Orbs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

