Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) received a C$2.00 target price from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORE. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

CVE:ORE traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,011. Orezone Gold Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$277.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Orezone Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) news, Director Patrick Downey acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,229,725.

About Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

