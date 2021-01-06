Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.33

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.31, with a volume of 76700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$63.46 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00.

About Organto Foods Inc. (OGO.V) (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include haricot verts, avocado, sugar snaps, passion fruit, ginger, blackberries, snow peas, mango, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

