Origin Protocol Price Up 28.4% Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $29.50 million and $14.78 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00321833 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00034270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,140.90 or 0.03210005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

OGN is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,942,242 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.