Origin Sport (ORS) Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $569,370.99 and $758,486.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000128 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000490 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

