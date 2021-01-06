Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 477,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 324,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OESX shares. BidaskClub downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.76 million, a PE ratio of 257.06 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 673,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,920.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 489.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 145,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.