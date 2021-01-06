Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Trading 6% Higher

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.39 and last traded at $18.04. 484,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 467,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

OEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $282.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Dietrich Winkhaus bought 4,816 shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $69,928.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,816 shares in the company, valued at $128,008.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 108.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 326,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 83.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 186,986 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

