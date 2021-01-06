Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) (CVE:OLA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA.V) from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

OLA traded up C$1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$1.08 and a 52 week high of C$1.85.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

