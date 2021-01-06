Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ORA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NYSE ORA opened at $95.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54. Ormat Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.47 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORA. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage and Management Services.

