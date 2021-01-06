Ormeus Cash Reaches 1-Day Volume of $146,789.00 (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Cash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.11 million and $146,789.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.91 or 0.00469210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003874 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 114.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Ormeus Cash Token Trading

Ormeus Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

